हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mason Greenwood

Manchester United suspend Mason Greenwood after SHOCKING rape allegation by girlfriend

England and Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood's girlfriend shared pictures and videos of multiple injuries claiming she was assaulted by the 20-year-old. 

Manchester United suspend Mason Greenwood after SHOCKING assault allegation from girlfriend, see pics HERE
Mason Greenwood.(Source: Twitter)

Manchester United suspended footballer Mason Greenwood on Sunday (January 30), a move that followed accusations online that the 20-year-old player had assaulted a woman. In an initial statement on Sunday, the club said it was "aware of images and allegations circulating on social media," saying it would not comment further until the facts had been established, and adding:
"Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

In a later statement, United said, "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice." Reuters was not immediately able to contact Greenwood or a representative for him. The BBC reported that Greenwood had not responded to the social media allegations.

The allegations against Greenwood, including video, photographs and a voice note, were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning and later deleted. Greater Manchester Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault and was being held in custody for questioning after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

In keeping with police practice they did not name the suspect. "An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault," the police said in a statement.

Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for United this season. He began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mason GreenwoodfootballAssaultSocial mediaManchester United
Next
Story

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney turns down interview for Everton job

Must Watch

PT10M43S

News Rush: Harish Rawat hits back at BJP News Rush | Non Stop News | Elections | Congress | SP