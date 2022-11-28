Neymar-less Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch BRA vs SUI and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

There’s no Neymar facing Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup 2022 game on Monday (November 28). Just Richarlison. And Vinicius Junior. And Raphinha. And Rodrygo. And all the rest of the star-laden options in a deep and talented Brazilian squad lacking its most famous player.

“Each and every one is super skilled, even the center backs and goalkeeper,” Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said Sunday, describing the Brazil players. “They are here to get the title. That’s almost a must for them.”

Neymar’s ankle injury, suffered in a 2-0 win over hard-tackling Serbia on Thursday, is likely to keep the Brazil No. 10 out of action for the rest of the Group G games. The spotlight was already shining brightly on No. 9 Richarlison after a stellar, scissor-kick shot for his second goal against the Serbs.

Yakin certainly appreciated what was perhaps the standout individual moment of the first week in Qatar. “Absolutely, that’s why we love football, why we watch it, to see such goals,” he said in comments translated from German.

Brazil coach Tite spoke of the different routes to goal his team has without Neymar. “Maybe we’ll see a feint or dribble from Vini, maybe we’ll see creativity when finishing a play from Richarlison or a header from Pedro,” he said.

“This will come up because they have that creativity,” Tite said. "It’s impressive how calm they can be to do things even under all this pressure.”

Still, Switzerland knew how to stop the Brazil attack when Neymar was playing at the 2018 World Cup, which the teams opened by playing to a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of the Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Brazil vs Switzerland be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Brazil vs Switzerland will be played on Monday - 28 November at 9:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Brazil vs Switzerland going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Brazil vs Switzerland will be played at the Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Brazil vs Switzerland LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Brazil vs Switzerland will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Brazil vs Switzerland in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Brazil vs Switzerland can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Brazil vs Switzerland Predicted 11

Brazil: Alisson Becker, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Fred, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Paqueta, Rapinha, Richarlison

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas