FIFA World Cup 2022: HUGE blow to Brazil as Neymar ruled out due to INJURY, Check details here

Brazil have suffered from a massive blow within their squad as superstar Neymar has been ruled out of the group stage fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar alongside Danilo. Brazil clinched a comfortable 2-0 win over Serbia but the PSG superstar got injured during the clash on Thursday. The 30-year-old was in fine form before the World Cup started and was expected to be an influencial character in the dressing and the field as well for Brazil in this year's World Cup.

"Neymar and Danilo went through a MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them," said a Brazil official.

"They will miss the next game for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup."

After suffering 9 fouls, Neymar Is already the most fouled player in the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/AM23bSzrjG — (@Neymoleque) November 24, 2022

Notably, Neymar was the most fouled player from the Brazil team in their clash against Serbia. He was fouled 9 times during the match. Neymar was substituted in the 79th minute by Brazil's coach and was seen crying on the bench after suffering from the injury. Earlier, Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his right ankle. He declined to speculate on whether he would be available to play in the team’s next match against Switzerland on Monday.

Coming to Brazil's clash against Serbia, A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday (November 24) at the FIFA World Cup 2022. After the match, the Tottenham striker learned of the extent of Neymar's injury. (With Burea inputs)