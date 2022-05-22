Manchester City became the Premier League champions beating Aston Villa 3-2 as they came back from two goals down in the second half in front of home supporters at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (May 22).

Manager Pep Guardiola's men showed great character to retain their Premier League title in the most dramatic fashion at their home clash against the Steven Gerrard managed opponents.

AND THAT’S NUMBER 4… WHAT A WAY TO END AN AMAZING SEASON!!! Thank you all for your support throughout the campaign, I hope we done you proud! An absolute honour to be a part of this incredible club @mancity pic.twitter.com/kUwnhRQoyE — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) May 22, 2022

City were trailing 2-0 against Villa till the 76th minute and then suddenly rained 3 goals on Aston Villa as Gundogan opened the scoring for them. Just two minutes after their first goal Rodri scored a stunner. In the 81st minute, Gundogan sealed the deal for City getting them the 3-2 lead to win the Premier League title at their home, Etihad Stadium.

Villa took the lead on 37 minutes with their first shot of the match, Matty Cash heading Lucas Digne's cross past Ederson.

Ollie Watkins missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0, stabbing a shot wide, before Philippe Coutinho doubled Villa's advantage on 69 minutes. Gundogan headed in at the far post from Raheem Sterling's cross to pull a goal back with 14 minutes remaining.It was 2-2 on 78 minutes, Rodri striking low into the bottom-left corner.

The comeback was complete when Kevin De Bruyne drove into the box and crossed for Gundogan to tap in. In City's 38 league matches this season, they have won 29, drawn six and lost three, scoring 99 goals in the process.

With ANI inputs