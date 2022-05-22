हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-2 to win Premier League title

Manager Pep Guardiola's men showed great character to retain their Premier League title in the most dramatic fashion at their home clash against the Steven Gerrard managed opponents

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-2 to win Premier League title
Source: Twitter

Manchester City became the Premier League champions beating Aston Villa 3-2 as they came back from two goals down in the second half in front of home supporters at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (May 22).

Manager Pep Guardiola's men showed great character to retain their Premier League title in the most dramatic fashion at their home clash against the Steven Gerrard managed opponents.

City were trailing 2-0 against Villa till the 76th minute and then suddenly rained 3 goals on Aston Villa as Gundogan opened the scoring for them. Just two minutes after their first goal Rodri scored a stunner. In the 81st minute, Gundogan sealed the deal for City getting them the 3-2 lead to win the Premier League title at their home, Etihad Stadium.

Villa took the lead on 37 minutes with their first shot of the match, Matty Cash heading Lucas Digne's cross past Ederson.

Ollie Watkins missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0, stabbing a shot wide, before Philippe Coutinho doubled Villa's advantage on 69 minutes. Gundogan headed in at the far post from Raheem Sterling's cross to pull a goal back with 14 minutes remaining.It was 2-2 on 78 minutes, Rodri striking low into the bottom-left corner.

The comeback was complete when Kevin De Bruyne drove into the box and crossed for Gundogan to tap in. In City's 38 league matches this season, they have won 29, drawn six and lost three, scoring 99 goals in the process.

With ANI inputs

Tags:
Manchester CityPremier League 2021-22championsAston VillaPep Guardiola
