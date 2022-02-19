Sergio Aguero wants to join Lionel Messi and Argentina for 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has said that he is set to accept an offer to join Argentina in an off-field role at this year's World Cup in Qatar. The 33-year-old was forced to retire in December after suffering from a heart arrhvthmia while playing for Barcelona two months earlier.

"This week we are going to have a meeting," Aguero told Argentina's Radio 10 late on Friday. "I want to be there (at the World Cup). I have spoken with (manager Lionel) Scaloni … and the idea is to join the coaching staff." Aguero was capped 101 times for Argentina in a career that included spells at Independiente, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Argentina are currently second in South America's 10-team qualifying group and are already guaranteed a place in football's showpiece tournament, to be played from November 21 to December 18. Aguero had in December last year announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

The former Manchester City and Atletico Madrid player, who had moved to Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, had to be substituted during his team's 1-1 draw with Alaves in October after receiving medical assistance on the pitch to treat chest pains and dizziness.

Aguero finishes his 18-year long career with 427 goals in 786 games. He is also only the fourth-highest scoring player in Premier League history with 184 goals in 275 games, behind only Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187).