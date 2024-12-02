Shocking! Fiorentina Star Edoardo Bove Collapses During Inter Milan Football Game, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Serie A clash was brought to a shocking halt when Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed unexpectedly in the 16th minute. The 22-year-old, on loan from Roma, fell to the ground as he bent down to remove his boot, triggering a wave of panic among players and spectators alike.

Immediate Medical Response

Bove’s sudden collapse left players visibly distressed, prompting them to call for immediate medical assistance. Team doctors rushed to his aid, while players from both teams formed a protective circle around him to shield the scene from cameras. The midfielder was carried off on a stretcher and transported to the hospital, resulting in the suspension and subsequent postponement of the match.

A statement from Serie A

"The match will not resume and is postponed to a date to be determined. When the game was interrupted, Bove collapsed to the ground, and the situation immediately appeared very serious."

Health Update for Bove

As of the latest update, Bove has regained consciousness and is breathing without medical support. Reports suggest that an epileptic seizure may have triggered a cardiac episode, leading to his collapse.

Bove joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan from Roma in August and has already made an impact, including scoring his first goal for the team in October against his parent club.

Football World Comes Together

The incident drew heartfelt reactions from the football community. Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta expressed solidarity with Bove and his family, highlighting the collective response of players, officials, and fans:

“Football is a community, so naturally when these situations happen, all the players and the referee worked together to help. It was a spontaneous decision to abandon the game. Fiorentina will make a statement on the situation, but I just wanted to be here to express how close Inter and the whole football world is to Bove and his family right now.”

Second Such Incident in Serie A

This marks the second instance of a player collapsing during a Serie A match this year. In April, Roma defender Evan Ndicka suffered a similar incident during a game against Udinese. The football world now awaits further updates on Edoardo Bove’s health, hoping for a swift recovery for the young midfielder.