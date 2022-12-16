topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
ARGENTINA VS FRANCE

TikTok star Hasbulla picks his GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France

Lionel Messi vs Critiano Ronaldo: TikTok star clearly is a fan of Argentina's star footballer and has tweeted a picture in the jersey of national clours, see here 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TikTok star Hasbulla picks his GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France

Lionel Messi's Argentina are in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and all eyes will be on the soon-to-be retired legend of the sport in what could be his last match in an Argentina shirt. Messi has already made a statement that this will be his last international match for Argentina and he would be looking to sign off with a win. Messi has never a World Cup in his entire career and this is the only trophy missing from his cabinet. Billions of people from across the world will be cheering for Messi when he takes the field in the final against Kylian Mbappe's France. One of them will be Hasbulla, Russia's popular TikTok star. 

Also Read | Model Ivana Knoll becomes Lionel Messi and Argentina 'hater': Know all about her, in PICS

Hasbulla recently visited Argentina and wore the No 10 jersey of Messi in the Argentina colours. That was enough for Messi fans to declare that GOAT debate has come to an end with Hasbulla deciding who is better between the two modern football greats. On December 13, Hasbulla tweeted a picture of his in an Argentina jersey, with a caption: "If Messi scores 4 goals today, I will give one person who likes this tweet $1000." The tweet has gone viral as well. 

On Sunday, December 18, the Lusail Stadium in Qatar will be filled with Argentina fans. The fans of the South American team may outdo the fans from France. It will also be a nice clash between Mbappe and Messi. It will be interesting to see who scores more goal in that match as the race for the Golden Boot also intensifies. If France win, they will become the third country to win World Cup in back to back editions. So far, only Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) have won back to back World Cups. Messi's side will hope it does not happen. 

Live Tv

Argentina vs FranceFIFA World Cup 2022TikTok star HasbullaLionel Messi vs Cristiano RonaldoFIFA World Cup final Argentina vs FranceHasbulla picks favourite between Messi and Ronaldo

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!