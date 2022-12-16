TikTok star Hasbulla picks his GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France

Lionel Messi's Argentina are in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and all eyes will be on the soon-to-be retired legend of the sport in what could be his last match in an Argentina shirt. Messi has already made a statement that this will be his last international match for Argentina and he would be looking to sign off with a win. Messi has never a World Cup in his entire career and this is the only trophy missing from his cabinet. Billions of people from across the world will be cheering for Messi when he takes the field in the final against Kylian Mbappe's France. One of them will be Hasbulla, Russia's popular TikTok star.

Hasbulla recently visited Argentina and wore the No 10 jersey of Messi in the Argentina colours. That was enough for Messi fans to declare that GOAT debate has come to an end with Hasbulla deciding who is better between the two modern football greats. On December 13, Hasbulla tweeted a picture of his in an Argentina jersey, with a caption: "If Messi scores 4 goals today, I will give one person who likes this tweet $1000." The tweet has gone viral as well.

If Messi scores 4 goals today, I will give one person who likes this tweet $1000 pic.twitter.com/fPb75ykP82 — Hasbulla _ (@HasbullaHive) December 13, 2022

On Sunday, December 18, the Lusail Stadium in Qatar will be filled with Argentina fans. The fans of the South American team may outdo the fans from France. It will also be a nice clash between Mbappe and Messi. It will be interesting to see who scores more goal in that match as the race for the Golden Boot also intensifies. If France win, they will become the third country to win World Cup in back to back editions. So far, only Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) have won back to back World Cups. Messi's side will hope it does not happen.