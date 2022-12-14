'Nothing has changed': Wayne Rooney's TWEET on Lionel Messi goes viral, fans say 'you are disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo'

Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has a lot to say on Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi after he guided his team to the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a 3-0 win over Croatia late on Tuesday night (December 13). But Rooney chose to say just three words while shared a 11-year-old tweet of his. Rooney had tweeted on March 8, 2012: 'Messi is a joke. For me the best ever'. He retweeted it again on Wednesday, writing 'Nothing has chaned'. Rooney also made a GOAT emoji to make a big statement.

Also Read | Lionel Messi sends RECORD tumbling: Check Argentina star's BIGGEST achievements, in PICS

Cristiano Ronaldo fans felt that this was an indirect jibe at CR7. Those who follow football know that not all is right between Rooney and Ronaldo. With Messi booking the spot in the final of the Qatar World Cup, Ronaldo fans feel Rooney did not waste a second and took potshots at the Portugal captain. Not to forget, Portugal were knocked out by an inspiring Morocco team in the quarter-finals. That loss had brought Ronaldo's dream of winning a World Cup to an end.

Take a look at Rooney's tweet on Messi that has gone viral, and also the Crisitano Ronaldo fans' reply:

You're disrespecting the real GOAT _ CR7!! December 14, 2022

On the other hand, Argentina has been making rapid strides in the tournament. They got off to a terrible start in the World Cup with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. But since then, they have been on a roll, beating Mexico and Poland to top the grop before beating Australia and Netherlands in Round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively. Messi was influential in Argentina's win over Croatia as well. He converted a penalty and then made a lovelt assis to help Argentina score the third and seal the game.

Messi's Argentina will play either Morocco or France in the final on December 18.