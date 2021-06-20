UEFA EURO 2020, Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

UEFA EURO 2020 Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey LIVE streaming in India: Italy will look to make it 11 wins in a row in all competitions against Wales in their last European Championship group match on Sunday, with last-16 qualification already secured, but some have doubts about how far the Azzurri can go in the tournament.

Roberto Mancini's side have won each of their last 10 games, going 965 minutes without conceding, while scoring 31 goals in that run.

Yet despite the impressive stats, and even though they brushed past their first two Euro 2020 opponents with 3-0 wins, some pundits believe their form is not as impressive as it might seem.

Wales go into Sunday's match buoyed by a 2-0 win over Turkey in their last Group A match. That victory should prove enough to get them through to the last-16, but results elsewhere could still dictate how things pan out.

In the second match, which will be played at the same time in Baku, Azerbaijan Switzerland will take on Turkey.

Here are the complete details from both the UEFA EURO 2020 encounters:

When are the UEFA EURO 2020 matches between Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey?

The UEFA EURO 2020 matches between Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey will be played on June 20.

What time does the UEFA EURO 2020 matches between Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey start?

The UEFA EURO 2020 matches between Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey will start at 09:30 pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 matches between Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey being played?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy and Wales will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The second match of the day between Switzerland and Turkey will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA EURO 2020 matches between Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey in India?

The UEFA EURO 2020 matches between Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA EURO 2020 matches between Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey?

The live streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 matches between Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.

- with Reuters inputs