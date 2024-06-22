UEFA EURO 2024 Turkey Vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Live Streaming Details: When & Where to Watch

The top two of group F will take on each other on Saturday in a bid to secure their spot in the round of 16 of the tournament. Both the teams come into this game on the bank of comfortable victories. Portugal made a late comeback to defeat Czechia, and Turkey defeated Georgia in what may have been the match of the tournament thus far.

The Turkish fans created a tremendous atmosphere in the stadium in their opening fixture and are expected to do more of it against Portugal. The star of that night was Real Madrid teenager, Arda Guler who stunned the world with his left footed curler. He went on to become the youngest goal scorer on debut at the age of 19 years 114 days.

On the other hand Portugal is tipped to have had one of the best sides in the tournament after having a phenomenal run of 10 unbeaten games to qualify. In the last game, Roberto Martinez’s side were struggling against a well structured and disciplined Czechs.

When and where to watch Turkey Vs Portugal, UEFA EURO 2024?

The match will be played at the Dortmund BVB Stadion. The match will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST, Saturday.

Where to get the live telecast of Turkey Vs Portugal, EURO 2024 Group D game in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2024 in India. The match can be watched live on all Sony Sports Channel.

Where to get live streaming of Turkey Vs Portugal, EURO 2024 Group F game in India?

Live streaming of Turkey Vs Portugal, EURO 2024 Group F match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

Possible line-ups

Turkey: Mert Günok; Mert Müldür, Samet Akaydin, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; Kaan Ayhan, Çalhanoğlu, Orkun Kökçü, Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız; Barış Alper Yılmaz

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; João Félix, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva