Virat Kohli reacts to Sunil Chhetri docu-series announced by FIFA, says THIS

Former India captain Virat Kohli and star Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri are best of friends and the world has already witnessed their bromance on social media. The star Indian athletes keep on sharing the respect they have for each other on social media, either in form of post or in comments and Stories. Recently when Kohli slammed his 1st T20I century, Chhetri had reacted by taking to Twitter to appreciate his epic comeback. He had written: "You can delay class all you want to, don't even think of denying it. That ton? Worth it's weight in gold. That smile? Priceless. Shine on, champ. @imVkohli."

Even in the past, Chhetri has won hearts with his reply to posts on Virat by his wife Anushka Sharma. On Wednesday, Kohli returned the favour with a heartwarming Instagram story for Chhetri. On September 28, FIFA World Cup announced a docu series on Chhetri, who is the third-highest goal scorer in international football. The 37-year-old's legacy is already known to the whole world and his country following which FIFA has honoured the Indian captain with a series of three episodes available on FIFA+. Chhetri's participation in the series by FIFA is different as India are yet to feature in a FIFA World Cup. However, his numbers justify why FIFA has considered him for a series as he stands alongside some legendary names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the active international footballers with most goals.

Kohli shared the FIFA post on his Instagram story and put star and heart emojis by calling him Skip.

Check Kohli's post for Chhetri here:

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli in the 1st T20I vs South Africa that starts in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Kohli has found his form back and will be looking to cash in on it in the series.