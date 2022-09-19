WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo hugs little boy wearing his Manchester United jersey, video goes viral

The video of Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming gesture towards a little fan has surfaced on the internet. The Manchester United star greeted a kid with a hug and took him inside the bus to meet other United players. Since the video has been uploaded on Twitter from a Cristiano Ronaldo fan page, the Portuguese superstar is winning hearts once more.

The CR7 Timeline (Ronaldo's fan page), uploaded the video and captioned it, "Cristiano Ronaldo hugs a little boy and takes him into the Manchester United team bus to meet the other players. What a man."

Checkout the video below...

Cristiano Ronaldo hugs a little boy and takes him into the Manchester United team bus to meet the other players.



What a man. pic.twitter.com/VHj55g8bXG — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) September 15, 2022

The clip has gone viral since uploaded and has gained numerous heartfelt comments for the Manchester United forward. Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the UEFA Europa League ending his dry spell of goals in the new season for United.

Coming to Manchester United, the Red Devils started off their season with back-to-back losses against Brighton and Brentford. It looked like the Erik ten Hag era was coming to a quick end but the team bounced back with a stunning win over Liverpool. Since that, Manchester United have looked was stronger with their mentality and gameplan.

Recently, Manchester United travelled to Moldova for their Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff. The video was captured when the team bus was leaving and Ronaldo was seen moving toward the bus when a little boy wearing his jersey caught the attention of the superstar.

Coming to individual goals, Ronaldo scored his 699th club goal after Manchester United defeated FC Sheriff 2-0 in the UEL. Jadon Sancho also scored for the Red Devils in that matchup. The 37-year-old was rumoured to be seeking a move away from Manchester United after the club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season but now it looks like he is going nowhere and will give his best with the Premier League giants only.