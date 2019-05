GHAZIABAD: A local passenger train derailed at Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad junction on Thursday.

The Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) was on its way to Ghaziabad from Palwal when the incident took place.

No reports of injury or casualties have emerged so far

The development comes two days after a coach of a passenger train derailed near the Vadlamannadu railway station in Andhra Pradesh on May 1. The train hitting a buffalo near the station, leading to the derailment of a coach.