close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa Cabinet

Goa Cabinet expansion likely on Saturday: Sources

A group of 10 Congress legislators, led by Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar, merged with the ruling BJP.

Goa Cabinet expansion likely on Saturday: Sources
ANI Photo

PANJIM: The Goa cabinet expansion is likely to take place on Saturday (July 13), sources told Zee Media. A group of 10 Congress legislators, led by Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar, merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house.

Live TV

State Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant is in Delhi Friday to attend an important meeting and will reach Goa by Saturday morning. Therefore the oath-taking ceremony will take place on Saturday, sources added. 

In a major blow to Congress, 10 out of its 15 MLAs in Goa merged with the BJP, reducing the party's strength in the state Assembly to mere five members. These MLAs include -- Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer, Atanasio Monserrate, Antonio Fernandes, Nilakanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred D`Sa. 

The 10 legislators met BJP working president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday and are likely to meet president Amit Shah on Friday.

A similar situation also arose in Karnataka after 10 MLAs of the ruling Congress and JD(S) coalition shifting allegiance to BJP. 

Alleging horsetrading, the Congress party protested against the BJP-led government over political developments in Karnataka and Goa and staged a walkout in both the houses of Parliament. The protests were led by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Goa in-charge A Chellakumar alleged that the BJP had offered money and ministerial birth to the Congress MLAs who left the party. "Some of the MLAs who have left called me and told that BJP has approached them, so and so person came to their house, gave this much offer and ministerial berth. The BJP has started poaching of MLAs right after forming the government," Chellakumar told ANI.

Tags:
Goa CabinetGoa cabinet expansionPramod SawantBJPCongress
Next
Story

No question of appointing new CM: Goa BJP chief

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa