close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa

72.04 per cent voting recorded in Goa for two Lok Sabha seats

The polling percentage was lower than that in 2014.

72.04 per cent voting recorded in Goa for two Lok Sabha seats
Representational Image

Panaji: Goa registered 72.04 per cent voting as the two Lok Sabha constituencies in the coastal state went to the polls in the third phase of the general elections Tuesday.

The polling percentage was lower than that in 2014.

The voter turn-out Tuesday was 73.92 per cent in North Goa constituency and 70.15 per cent in South Goa constituency, state election officials said.

By-elections to three Assembly constituencies were also held simultaneously.

Mandrem Assembly seat recorded the highest 81.61 per cent turnout, Shiroda 80.09 per cent and Mapusa 75.15 per cent.

Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said the voting was peaceful all over the state.

He said glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were reported in some places, but they were rectified.

Sankhalim segment in North Goa Lok Sabha seat, represented by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the assembly, recorded the highest 81.82 per cent polling, while Benaulim segment in South Goa recorded the lowest 61.99 per cent.

The polling across 1,652 polling stations started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm.

The turnout was less compared to the 76.86 per cent registered during the 2014 Parliamentary elections, when the BJP had won both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

Kunal said long weekends and holiday season might have led to the dip in the polling percentage.

Congress candidate from North Goa Girish Chodankar and BJP nominee Shripad Naik exercised their franchise in the morning.

In South Goa, Congress candidate Francis Sardinha, BJP nominee Narendra Sawaikar and Shiv Sena candidate Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik were among the early voters.

There are 12 candidates in the fray for the two Lok Sabha constituencies and 18 for the three Assembly seats.

By-elections in Shiroda and Mandrem were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs joined the ruling BJP. The Mapusa seat fell vacant following the death of its sitting MLA. 

Tags:
GoaGoa votingLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019BJPCongress
Next
Story

Eco-friendly election in Goa, officials use bamboo baskets, trays at polling stations

Must Watch

PT4M34S

Deshhit: BJP President Amit Shah casts his vote in Ahemdabad