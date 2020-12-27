हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Premier League

Goals come from performances not from Santa Claus, says Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Manchester: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed that his side will have to put up good performances to score goals as goals do not come as a "present from Santa Claus".

"The goals don`t come as a present from Santa Claus - it comes from your performance.

Of course, it`s important but it is a consequence. We have to play better.

That`s what we have to do. We have to restart the way we play," the club`s official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

"That`s what we have to look at. The goals will come after... We still have good team spirit and players, with many games to play, many things can happen," he added. In the last three Premier League games, Manchester City has only found the net on two occasions.

The club is now preparing to face Newcastle in the league. Praising youngster Phil Foden, the manager said: "He is one of the most incredible players I have seen at that age. He is so good. We are in love with this guy.

I was in Barcelona with the academy and there were incredible players like Phil. They made a long career and they had the mentality that Phil has."Sitting in the eighth position on the Premier League standings, Manchester City will take on Newcastle on Sunday.

