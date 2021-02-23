PM Narendra Modi calls 'today’s win across Gujarat very special', Amit Shah terms it 'landslide victory'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted "today’s win across Gujarat very special", adding that "it is heartening to see widespread support from all sections of society, particularly the youth of Gujarat towards BJP". Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi also stated that "for a party that is serving in a state for over two decades to record such a phenomenal win is noteworthy".

He tweeted, "Today’s win across Gujarat is very special. For a party that is serving in a state for over two decades to record such a phenomenal win is noteworthy. It is heartening to see widespread support from all sections of society, particularly the youth of Gujarat towards BJP."

"I would like to appreciate the efforts of each and every Karyakarta of BJP Gujarat, who reached out to people and elaborated on our Party’s vision for the state. The Gujarat government’s pro-people policies have positively impacted the entire state," he also tweeted.

"Thank you Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat," he further tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Home Amit Shah tweeted in Gujarati, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the leadership of Gina, the Central and State Governments are continuously working for the welfare of the poor, backward and disadvantaged as well as for the global development of the state. This landslide victory is a symbol of the people's incredible faith in the BJP's policy and destiny."

"I heartily congratulate the people of Gujarat for re-believing in the BJP's symbol of development and progress in the metropolitan local body elections. For this glorious victory Mr CR Paatil, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Mr Nitinbhai Patel, And congratulations to all the energetic activists," he also tweeted.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shah said, "Congress has lost deposits on so many seats & come 3rd & 4th on many others. By giving only 44 seats, people have sent a message to Congress leaders to do self-introspection. BJP's win on over 85% seats is a victory of BJP govts' functioning & its principles."

"Opposition tried to create many types of misconceptions on a range of issues like farmers' protest & COVID-19 & successive poll results have dismantled these misconceptions - from Leh-Ladakh to Hyderabad & Gujarat. Results of West Bengal elections will also be good," he added. He also said, "Municipal corporation poll results show that Gujarat has again established itself as BJP's stronghold. BJP continues to carry out the 'Vikas yatra' started in the leadership of Modi Ji. Today's results are one of the best results in Gujarat."

"BJP has won around 85 per cent of the seats it contested. Congress has suffered badly in this election. Congress won only 44 seats across Gujarat, while BJP bagged 44 seats in Bhavnagar corporation alone," he further stated.

The BJP on Tuesday appeared on course to retain power in six municipal corporations, winning 409 of the 474 seats where results were declared till evening. Polling for 576 seats in Ahmedabad and five other civic corporations was held on February 21. The counting of votes began on Tuesday morning and is still underway.

While Congress has won 43 of the declared seats so far, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant in these elections, made impressive inroads by winning 18 seats so far.

A total of 192 seats in Ahmedabad, 72 in Rajkot, 64 in Jamnagar, 52 in Bhavnagar, 76 in Vadodara and 120 in Surat were up for grabs in the elections. The AAP had fielded 470 candidates across the six corporations.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel expressed gratitude to the voters and BJP workers for the results. "The grand victory of the BJP in these elections is the victory of the people of Gujarat. This is a grand victory of the politics of development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rupani said.

"The people of Gujarat have provided a subject to political analysts who can now study how the concept of anti-incumbency does not apply in the state," he said. "Many thanks and congratulations to all the winning candidates, BJP office-bearers, workers and the voters of Gujarat for the glorious victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections," Patel tweeted.