Gujarat municipal corporation election 2021 live updates: Counting of votes to begin at 9 AM

23 February 2021, 07:36 AM
Nine candidates are also in the fray for by-elections to two seats in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation.
23 February 2021, 07:35 AM
After the results are announced today, elections to 31 district and 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities will be held on 28 February.
23 February 2021, 07:34 AM
A total of 2,276 candidates, comprising 577 from the BJP, 566 from the Congress, 470 from AAP, 91 from NCP, 353 from other parties, and 228 Independents, contested the local body elections in Gujarat.
23 February 2021, 07:34 AM
Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also made its debut in the Gujarat local bodies polls and fielded 21 candidates in six wards of Ahmedabad.
23 February 2021, 07:33 AM
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed it would be an effective alternative to the BJP and Congress.
23 February 2021, 06:59 AM
During the poll campaign, the BJP played the "development" card, while Congress, which has been out of power in these local bodies for a long time now, cited the "lack of amenities" and the recent fuel price hike to turn the tide.
23 February 2021, 06:59 AM
The main contest is between the BJP, which has ruled the six corporations for last several terms, and the main Opposition Congress.
23 February 2021, 06:59 AM
The civic body elections are being seen as a test for the Rupani government as it may set the tone for the Assembly polls slated for next year.
23 February 2021, 06:58 AM
Top leaders of the BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP MP Kirit Solanki, party MLA Rakesh Shah and Gujarat party chief CR Paatil, had cast their votes on Sunday. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani also cast his vote in Rajkot, hours after testing negative for COVID-19.
23 February 2021, 06:57 AM
All these civic bodies are currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
23 February 2021, 06:57 AM
The six municipal corporations that went to polls on Sunday are - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.
23 February 2021, 06:56 AM
The counting of votes will start at 9 am on Tuesday.
23 February 2021, 06:56 AM
Polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies was held on February 21.