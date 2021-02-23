Gujarat municipal corporation election 2021 live updates: Counting of votes to begin at 9 AM

AHMEDABAD: Counting of votes for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar - that went to polls on Sunday will be held on Tuesday (February 23). All these civic bodies are being currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The counting will start at 9 AM.

"Designated staff would begin the counting of votes from 9 AM on Tuesday at various counting centres in these six cities. People can watch live updates on our website," said MV Joshi, secretary, State Election Commission.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 AM and 6 PM on Sunday.

Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat. Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots, the SEC said in a release.

Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on February 28.

