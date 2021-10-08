7 arrested in Surat for organising ‘birthday party’ in violation of prohibitory orders

Surat: As many as seven people have been arrested for organising a birthday party in Surat's Sindhiwad area in Chowk Bazaar in a clear violaition of the prohibitory orders clamped in the state due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The police has filed a case against the party organisers for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the police commissioner. The organisers allegedly disregarded the night curfew and violated the limit of people allowed in gatherings.

A video of the celebration has gone viral, dancers allegedly from Mumbai were invited to the birthday party and men are seen throwing notes at them.

WATCH HERE:

Some gang members have also been spotted at the party. Members of Sukri and Mindy gang along with Rustampura's famous Jafar Golden is also seen in this video.

The video was shot five days ago in Sindhiwad Bhagatlav area where a big stage was set up to celebrate the birthday of a girl. In the party, COVID-19 guidelines have been violated. Also, the relaxations which were allowed for Navratri festivities have clearly been misused to host the party.

This also puts a question mark on police's night patrolling as the huge gathering for birthday celebrations held in violation of COVID guidelines escaped the eye of the police.