हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Surat

7 arrested in Surat for organising ‘birthday party’ in violation of prohibitory orders

A video of the celebration went viral, where the men are seen showering notes on a dancer. 

7 arrested in Surat for organising ‘birthday party’ in violation of prohibitory orders

Surat: As many as seven people have been arrested for organising a birthday party in Surat's Sindhiwad area in Chowk Bazaar in a clear violaition of the prohibitory orders clamped in the state due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The police has filed a case against the party organisers for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the police commissioner. The organisers allegedly disregarded the night curfew and violated the limit of people allowed in gatherings. 

A video of the celebration has gone viral, dancers allegedly from Mumbai were invited to the birthday party and men are seen throwing notes at them. 

WATCH HERE:

 

Some gang members have also been spotted at the party. Members of Sukri and Mindy gang along with Rustampura's famous Jafar Golden is also seen in this video. 

The video was shot five days ago in Sindhiwad Bhagatlav area where a big stage was set up to celebrate the birthday of a girl. In the party, COVID-19 guidelines have been violated. Also, the relaxations which were allowed for Navratri festivities have clearly been misused to host the party.

This also puts a question mark on police's night patrolling as the huge gathering for birthday celebrations held in violation of COVID guidelines escaped the eye of the police.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SuratSurat policeCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Days after leaving party in fix, Navjot Sidhu is Congress' star campaigner for Himachal Pradesh bypolls

Must Watch

PT12M12S

20 Varsh Utkarsh: The wonder of PM Modi from Jan-Dhan to Jan-Jan