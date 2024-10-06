6 Strategies To Support Your Grandparents In Managing Age-Related Health Changes

Caring for grandparents as they age is a deeply meaningful way to show love and gratitude, while also honoring their legacy and the wisdom they’ve shared over the years.

Here are 6 strategies as shared by Neha Sinha, Dementia Specialist, CEO, and Co-founder of Epoch Elder Care to support your grandparents as they navigate health challenges:



Encourage Connections: As grandchildren, there are many ways you can help prevent your grandparents from feeling isolated. Simple actions like sitting with them for a chat, involving them in daily conversations, and including them in family decisions or celebrations can make a big difference. Encourage them to socialise, join groups or meet with friends, but also make time to share meals together at the dining table or celebrate special occasions. These moments of connection will not only bring joy but help them feel valued and an integral part of the family, keeping isolation at bay.

Encourage Open Communications: Open communication is vital in managing the emotions of your loved grandparents. It opens up trust and understanding between family members and caregivers to express their thoughts, feelings, and concerns freely. This form of communication may also address all fears and anxieties that your loved ones may be experiencing due to ageing, ill health, or loss of personal independence, thereby providing some sort of consolation and emotional relief.

Regular Health Assessments: Health check-ups for your loved grandparents are of paramount importance, which will ensure that any recognized potential health problems are treated on time. Most chronic diseases, including heart and diabetes diseases and even cognitive impairment, develop silently in time and usually progress without any subjective symptoms.

Encourage Physical Activity: Regular physical activity is essential for your grandparents' overall well-being. Encouraging simple exercises—like walking, gardening, or gentle stretching—promotes mobility and strength. Engaging in these activities helps them feel more energized and enhances their quality of life.

Engage in Cognitive Activities: Engage them with a puzzle, game, or memory exercise, which would stimulate their cognitive capabilities and make them have fun interactions with you so their minds remain sharp.

Prioritize Mental Health: It is important to realize that elders after being the symbol of strength to us for most of their lives may feel lonely which is detrimental to their mental health with time as they retire, lose friends, or even their spouse. They may face mental health challenges like anxiety, or depression. Their mental well-being is just as significant as physical care. Solutions such as therapy, counselling, or medications can help.