7 detox water recipes to lose weight in winters and boost metabolism

We are amidst the winter season and this is the time that we need that extra push to boost our metabolism and flush out toxins so that we can keep colds and flu at bay. Infused with fruits and herbs, detox water is known for its amazing health benefits. Having a glass of a delicious detox drink every morning can go a long way in keep you fit and fine. Detox drinks helps to remove toxins from the body, and they are also excellent in aiding weight reduction, boosting metabolism, easing digestion acting as a laxative, among other things. They are also good for bettering our skin and hair health.

1) Jeera Water – Jeera is known to have immense health benefits. Jeera water mixture can be a good detox option. It will flush out your toxins, kill hunger pangs and boost metabolism, all of which can aid in weight loss.

2) Amla Juice: Loaded with Vitamin C, amla juice improves the body's metabolism. Additionally, it protects us against viral and bacterial infections and prevents colds and coughs, very prevalent in winter.

3) Cucumber, mint, lemon, and ginger mix: This is a wonderful detox concoction that can benefit you immensely. Lemons naturally detoxify our bodies and also boosts immunity. Ginger helps in digestion by keeping our stomachs clean. Mint adds taste and is a good cleanser. Cucumber is good for keeping you hydrated, apart from the flavour it lends.

Also read: 7 reasons why garlic should be a part of your daily diet; check how it reduces bad cholesterol, high blood pressure

4) Green tea with mint: Green tea is known for relieving digestive symptoms and headaches, and promoting weight loss. It boosts immunity and lets us fight colds and flu. Mint, like we already said, helps detoxify with its cleansing properties.

5) Apple - cinnamon-infused water: This will boost your metabolism significantly, thus promoting weight loss. Apples and cinnamon contain antioxidants that will boost your immune system and fight different types of infections.

6) Pomegranate and beetroot juice: Both pomegranate and beets have significant cleansing and detoxifying properties and can help in boosting one's immune system and improve metabolism.

7) Coriander water: This is another detox drink that has amazing health benefits. Every morning, on an empty stomach, have coriander water that will flush out the excess water retained in the body. It boosts insulin production as well as metabolism.