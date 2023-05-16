Are You Lazy? 5 Signs You May Be Chronically Tired, Check How To Fix It

Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), sometimes referred to as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), is a complex condition. The multiple challenges that might develop in the post-Covid period are known to those who have faced Covid-19. People have been reporting a wide range of symptoms, including poor energy levels, headaches, shortness of breath, exhaustion, and lethargy even after the virus illness.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Day is observed on May 12th every year to raise awareness about this condition. This date was chosen because it is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is believed to have suffered from chronic fatigue syndrome. The purpose of this dayin may is to raise awareness about the symptoms and impact of this condition, as well as to support those who suffer from it.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Dr Sunil Rajpal (P.T.), Deputy Head & Consultant - Rehabilitation talks about the how every time you feel not in tune with your work does not imply you are lazy or disinterested.

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

A pain syndrome known as fibromyalgia is distinguished by persistent discomfort, exhaustion, and soreness. It results in discomfort and pains all over the body. In actuality, arthritis and joint inflammation are frequently mistaken for fibromyalgia symptoms. It hasn't been discovered to induce joint or muscle inflammation or damage, unlike arthritis.

Common signs of chronic fatigue syndrome

Chronic fatigue syndrome symptoms do not improve with rest and become worse with physical or mental activity. The most significant aspect is that the symptoms might vary from person to person and day to day.

The symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome can vary from person to person, but the most common 5 signs are as follows:-

1. Extreme fatigue that lasts from a few weeks to at least six months or a few years , the fatigue often worsens with activity but doesn’t improve with rest

2. Difficulty sleeping or disrupted sleep patterns

3. Cognitive impairment, including difficulty concentrating or remembering things

4. Muscle and joint pain

5. Headaches or migraines

6. Tender lymph nodes

Tips to Manage Fatigue Symptoms

Recovering from chronic fatigue syndrome can be challenging, as there is currently no known cure for this condition. However, there are some steps that individuals can take to manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life. Some of these strategies include:

1. Rest: Individuals with chronic fatigue syndrome need to get plenty of rest and avoid overexertion. This may involve adjusting their work or activity levels to accommodate their energy levels.

2. Exercise: While excessive exercise can exacerbate symptoms, gentle exercises such as yoga or walking can help to improve sleep and reduce pain.

3. Diet: A healthy diet that is rich in whole foods and nutrients can help to support overall health and reduce inflammation, which may alleviate some of the symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome.

4. Stress management: Chronic fatigue syndrome can be stressful, and stress can exacerbate symptoms. Learning stress management techniques such as meditation or deep breathing can help to reduce stress and improve overall well-being.

5. Medical treatment: While there is no cure for chronic fatigue syndrome, some medications such as antidepressants or sleep aids may help to alleviate symptoms.

Treatment for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

The typical plan of action for treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome might involve:

- Medication

- Nutritional supplements

- Low-intensity exercise

- Stress management techniques

Individuals with chronic fatigue syndrome should work closely with their healthcare provider to determine the best course of treatment for their individual needs.