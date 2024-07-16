A concerning news emerged from Gujarat with state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday confirming the death of as many as six children from suspected Chandipura virus, taking the total tally of suspected cases to 12. All 12 samples have been sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV) for confirmation.

So what is the Chandipura virus and how can one protect their kids and themselves from it? Dr Shreya Dubey, Consultant, Neonatology & Paediatrics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, shares her insights.

What Is Chandipura Virus And How It Spreads

As a member of the Rhabdoviridae family, the Chandipura virus (CHPV) is closely linked to the viruses that cause vesicular stomatitis and rabies, says Dr Shreya Dube. She adds, "It was initially discovered in 1965 in the Indian state of Maharashtra, in the village of Chandipura. Acute encephalitis, a brain inflammation caused by the virus, is known to be lethal, particularly in young patients." Experts like Rushikesh Patel point out that while the Chandipura virus is not contagious, it is transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks and sand flies.

Symptoms Of Chandipura Virus Infection

Chandipura virus causes fever, with symptoms similar to flu, and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). The pathogen is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae. The symptoms of Chandipura virus infection appear suddenly and can progress rapidly, warns Dr Dube. She lists the key symptoms, which include:

• High Fever: One of the most frequent early symptoms is a sudden onset of high fever.

• Severe Headache: Patients frequently report experiencing severe headaches.

• Vomiting: Another early warning indication is vomiting frequently.

• Convulsions and Seizures: Children may have convulsions and seizures in extreme circumstances.

• Unconsciousness: Affected people may become unconscious as the condition worsens.

• Neurological Symptoms: These encompass drowsiness, agitation, and confusion.

Chandipura Virus: How To Keep Children Safe - Preventive Measures

Preventive measures are essential to shield children against Chandipura virus infection due to the disease's severity and quick progression, says Dr Dube. Dr Dube shares a list of actions to keep children and yourselves safe:

1. Avoid Sandfly Bites:

Use bed nets. Make sure kids sleep beneath bed nets, ideally treated with insecticide, particularly in regions where sandflies are prevalent.

2. Maintain Clean Surroundings:

Remove any potential sandfly breeding grounds, such as heaps of trash, stagnant water, and decomposing organic waste. Reduce sandfly habitats by routinely cleaning and disinfecting the surroundings surrounding your house.

3. Seek Prompt Medical Attention:

- Early Symptoms: Get medical help right at once if a kid has symptoms such as high temperature, headache, or vomiting.

- Follow Medical Advice: Comply with the advice given by medical professionals regarding treatment and prevention.

Chandipura Virus: Is A Vaccine available

Dr Dube says that the deaths of kids highlight the necessity of aggressive efforts and constant watchfulness to shield kids from this fatal illness. "A licensed vaccine is the need of the hour to prevent Chandipura virus infection. The development and widespread availability of a vaccine could significantly reduce the incidence of this deadly disease and protect vulnerable populations, especially children."

"To stop the Chandipura virus from spreading and protect their children's health, communities can cooperate by adopting the appropriate safety measures and remaining knowledgeable," says Dr Dube.

(With PTI inputs)