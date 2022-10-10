Dr Akhilesh Singhal talks about heart care

Understanding heart disease

Heart disease is the broad term for problems with the heart and blood vessels.

Types of Heart Disease

Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of heart disease, is when fat builds up in the arteries(vessels) leading to the heart. When arteries narrow, the heart cannot get enough blood and oxygen. A blocked artery can cause a heart attack. Over time, it can weaken the heart muscle and cause heart failure or arrhythmias.

Heart failure occurs when the heart muscle becomes stiff or weak. It cannot pump out enough oxygen-rich blood, which causes symptoms throughout the body. The condition may affect only the right side or only the left side of the heart. More often, both sides of the heart are involved. High blood pressure and CAD are common causes of heart failure.

Arrhythmias are problems with heart rate (pulse) or heart rhythm. This happens when the heart's electrical system doesn't work properly. The heart may beat too fast, too slow, or unevenly. Certain heart problems, such as heart attack or heart failure can cause problems with the heart's electrical system. Some people are born with arrhythmia.

Heart valve diseases occur when one of the four valves in the heart does not work properly. Blood can leak through the valve in the wrong direction, or a valve may not open far enough and block blood flow. An unusual heartbeat, called a heart murmur, is the most common symptom. Certain heart problems, such as heart attack, heart disease, or infection, can cause heart valve diseases. Some people are born with heart valve problems.

Peripheral artery disease occurs when the arteries to your legs and feet become narrow due to a buildup of plaque. Narrow arteries reduce or block blood flow. When blood and oxygen can't get to the legs, it can injure nerves and tissue.

High blood pressure (hypertension) is a cardiovascular disease that can lead to other problems, such as heart attack, heart failure, and stroke.

A stroke is caused by a lack of blood flow to the brain. This can happen because of a blood clot traveling to the blood vessels in the brain, or bleeding in the brain. Stoke has many of the same risk factors as heart disease.

Congenital heart disease is a problem with the heart's structure and function that is present at birth. Congenital heart disease can describe a number of different problems affecting the heart. It is the most common type of birth defect.

Symptoms of heart disease can include:

Chest pain, chest tightness, chest pressure and chest discomfort (angina)

Shortness of breath

Pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper belly area or back

Pain, numbness, weakness or coldness in the legs or arms if the blood vessels in those body areas are narrowed

Heart (cardiovascular) disease can sometimes be found early with regular health checkups.

