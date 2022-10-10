Dr Ankur Malhotra explains what is a heart failure

Understanding heart failure as a part of heart disease

Heart failure is a condition that occurs when the heart cannot pump blood as well as it should; this leads to inadequate blood flow to vital organs such as the kidneys and congestion (buildup of fluid) in other vital organs such as the lungs.

The term "heart failure" is misleading because the heart does not completely fail or stop beating. In some cases, heart failure can be mild and cause minor symptoms that are only evident with physical activity. Other times it can be severe (causing symptoms at rest) or even life-threatening. The most common symptoms of heart failure are shortness of breath, fatigue, leg swelling, and other signs of fluid retention.

Although heart failure is a serious condition, safe and effective treatments are available. Treatment can relieve symptoms and help you live longer.

HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS

As the amount of blood pumped by the heart decreases, a variety of symptoms can develop, including:

●Shortness of breath, which might require you to cut back on your normal activities and/or sleep with several pillows to elevate your head.

●Feeling tired or fatigued quickly.

●Weakness, particularly of the legs, when exercising.

●Lightheadedness or dizziness.

●A rapid heart rate, even while resting.

●Swelling in the lower legs and feet or in the abdomen

●Unintentional weight loss (in severe heart failure).

