Dr Rajiv Agarwal talks about Sleep deprivation and Heart health

Sleep deprivation and Heart Health

Sleep provides time for the body to restore and recharge, playing a key role in nearly all aspects of physical health. Besides a balanced diet and regular exercise, it is important to get good sleep to maintain optimal health.

Sleep is an essential time for the body to recuperate. During deep sleep, the heart rate slows down, blood pressure drops, and breathing stabilizes. These changes reduce stress on the heart, allowing it to recover from the strain that occurs during waking hours.

Without sufficient nightly sleep, a person doesn’t spend enough time in deep sleep that benefits the heart. The same problem can affect people whose sleep is frequently interrupted.

For the cardiovascular system, insufficient or fragmented sleep can contribute to problems with blood pressure and heighten the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, diabetes, and stroke.

As a result, getting good sleep may help prevent damage to the cardiovascular system, and for people with heart problems.

Sleep deprivation contributes to atherosclerosis (plaque formation) and hardening of the arteries which further leads to coronary artery disease. Similarly, heart failure also has a strong association with deprived sleep. So it is recommended to have uninterrupted 7-9 hours of sleep.

