Dr Reshma Kshirsagar shares Tips for healthy heart

Eat healthy: Fill your plate with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, beans, skinless poultry and lean meats, and fatty fish. Limit saturated and trans fats, salt, and added sugar.

Cut down on salt intake: Eating a lot of salt can contribute to high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart problems. Reducing salt intake is an important part of a heart-healthy diet. Also, keep a watch on ready-to-eat foods as they generally have high sodium content.

Cut out sugary beverages: Sugary beverages like colas, and packaged fruit juices are just empty calories with little or no nutritional content. Their regular consumption is linked to diabetes and weight gain – both of which increase your risk of heart problems. Instead opt for healthier alternatives like plain water, coconut water, buttermilk etc.

Control your portion sizes: How much you eat is just as important as what you eat. Overloading your plate, eating too fast, and eating until you feel stuffed can lead to eating more calories than you need will not only impact your waistline but also your heart.

Know your numbers: Keeping your blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglycerides in check is important for good heart health. Learn the optimal levels for your sex and age group. Take steps to reach and maintain those levels. And remember to schedule regular check-ups with your doctor.

Manage stress: Stress can raise your blood pressure. Exercising and getting enough sleep can help relieve tension. Or try taking 15 minutes of quiet time every day to relax. Leaning on friends and family for support and doing things you enjoy can also help you cope.

Quit smoking: Quitting smoking is one of the best things that you can do for your heart. Did you know that smoking increases your risk of developing heart disease by 2 to 4 times? Even, if you don’t smoke, secondhand smoke can still damage your heart, so avoid it as much as possible.

Check food label: These days we are eating a lot of packaged foods and all packaged foods come with a food label or a nutrition label. Always check the nutrition label to check the calories, salt & sugar content as well as saturated fats in the food you are about to consume. Being fully aware of what you are eating will go a long way in maintaining a healthier body and mind.

