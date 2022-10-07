Dr Ritesh Singh Gangwar stresses the importance of treatment adherence

Importance of treatment adherence

Treatment adherence is generally regarded as an important factor in achieving optimal outcomes across many disease states; poor adherence to treatment has the potential to impact outcomes on multiple levels. Adhering to medicines is important for maintaining your health and keeping your medical expenses lower in the long term. High adherence to medication is associated with higher odds of blood pressure control, but non-adherence to medications increases a patient’s risk of adverse events.

Treatment adherence is an essential aspect of a patient's faster recovery from the disease stage. There are several factors associated with treatment adherence such as gender identity, social support, income, occupation, education level, patient’s personal belief and perceived necessity, discrimination-doctor-patient relations, religion, and healthcare system stigmas. All of them contribute in a particular way to achieve a successful health outcome.

Medication adherence is defined by the World Health Organization as “the degree to which the person’s behaviour corresponds with the agreed recommendations from a health care provider.” It can have a tremendous impact on quality and length of life, health outcomes, and overall healthcare costs. Patient education and ongoing communication are critical for patient understanding and medication persistence for treatment adherence.

Taking the medicine as prescribed or medication adherence is important for controlling chronic conditions, treating temporary conditions, and overall long-term health and well-being.

Adherence and compliance are pivotal in ensuring an improved health outcome for the patient especially if he is suffering from a chronic condition and needs prolonged medical attention.

Treatment adherence will contribute to patient wellness and longer life expectancy. Understanding and awareness of beliefs, religious, and educational aspects are key factors in treatment adherence.

The involvement of family members, and other personnel as a supportive tool may be beneficial for individuals who lack of other means to comply with their treatment.

Take all the High blood pressure medications your physician prescribes.

Know the names and doses of the medications and how to take them. If you have questions about your meds, talk to the physician.

Make sure you refill your medications before they run out. Take your medications exactly as prescribed— don’t skip days or cut tablets in half.

If you’re having adverse effects from your medications, inform and talk with the physician. Dr may need to adjust the doses or prescribe other medications. You shouldn’t decide on your own to stop taking your medications.

Be aware of possible drug interactions with OTCs. Some OTC products note on the label not to take if you have HBP. When in doubt, ask for guidance from your physicians.

Non-adherence to treatment and medication has many consequences which include waste of medication, disease progression, reduced functional abilities, lower quality of life, and increased use of medical resources such as nursing homes, hospital visits and hospital admissions. It can also result in serious health consequences which are supported by various studies. The negative consequences not only affect the patient but also the healthcare provider, the physician, and the families.

