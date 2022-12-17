EXCLUSIVE: Is washing your face with soap a good idea? Here is what the celebrity Dermat says

You're thinking of using bar soap to wash your face. But there's one thing you need to know: bar soap might not be the best choice for your face. “When you use soap, you're likely to end up with dry, irritated skin and redness. Using soap on your face could also result in peeling of the skin," says Dr Sonia Tekchandani Bar soaps contain perfumes, dyes, and parabens which can cause irritation and redness on your face. The chemicals may also cause rashes or acne breakouts on your face.

Facewash is much safer than bar soap on your face since they’re designed specifically for skin types like yours! Dr Sonia Tekchandani, Celebrity Dermatologist, Founder of Tender Skin International explains that a mild face wash won't remove the natural oils from your face. It helps in balancing the pH of your skin.

Select a face cleanser that is appropriate for your skin type.

Oily-Combination Skin

Are you prone to glossy, greasy skin? Then foam cleanser containing AHA, BHA would be an ideal choice because it helps you remove extra oil while still preserving the hydration your skin needs.

Dry-Sensitive Skin

Cream cleansers are a wonderful option if you're concerned about your face obtaining adequate moisture. These rich cleansers have hydrating components and are mild. For persons with dry or sensitive skin, they are a good option.

Sensitive Skin-Acne Prone Skin

Sensitive skin users should pick a non-comedogenic face cleanser that doesn't clog pores and feels gentle on the skin. Clay cleansers are extremely effective in treating acne. They work wonders at clearing your pores and absorbing oils.

Still, even if you want to use soap on your face but don't want to damage it, it's important to ensure you use the right kind. Don't just grab any old bar of soap—make sure it's specifically designed for facial use!

Choose bar soaps which are hypoallergenic, odourless, alcohol-free and fragrance-free with a high concentration of hydrating and soothing elements like Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, niacinamide, and ceramides.

An essential part of your regular hygiene and self-care regimen is giving your face a thorough wash. Remember to wash your face in the morning and at night with the best cleanser for your skin. Always read labels carefully— soaps or face washes may contain chemicals not suitable for your skin type.