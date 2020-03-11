Health supplement startup creates delicious, fast-acting gummies

New Delhi: A health supplement startup, using best in class ingredients with a vegan base to create delicious, fast-acting gummies, has been launched. Founded by Divij Bajaj in 2018, Aesthetic Nutrition pvt. Ltd, has taken the nutrient supplement industry by storm.

Power Gummies is a Gummy Health supplement venture, these gummies are an amalgamation of Biotin, Zinc, Folic acid and Vitamin A and E - a panacea for all hair and nail problems, said a company statement.

Divij Bajaj, CEO, Power Gummies said, “Our aim is to spread awareness on the importance of nutrition and its role in our body mechanism. In modern times we have many external cosmetics available that we rely upon without realising the need for internal nutrition. Right nutrition is the key to cure & prevent a lot of problems, it just had to be made fun & easy to consume. Out of all possible options we finally chose the gummy format since it passed all our R&D tests, be it better shelf life, water retention, and weather adaptability which lead us to innovation of Power Gummies."

"Our product provides great results with amazing taste, no gluten and no gelatin, 100% vegetarian which helps rejuvenate and replenish our body by providing holistic nutrition and stabilizing the internal equilibrium of body- helping restore and maintain acme heath conditions for nails and hair,” Divij Bajaj added.

These 100 per cent vegetarian nutritional gummies which are gelatin and gluten-free offer 10 essential vitamins for holistic nail and hair growth. Power Gummies targets consumer psychology by targeting “fear of medicine” that comes with pills and becomes a barrier between them and the right nutritional needs by providing tasty and fun alternative forms.

According to the statement, Power Gummies supplements has seen tremendous response from consumers. It is available on all major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Netmeds, Healthkart, and their own website-powergummies.com.

The product is claimed to be independently lab tested with a high rating in safety, body absorption, and vitamin quality. They have massive reviews of customers on their effective results all across every platform which gives it even more of a solid push.

Power Gummies, which claim to be growing rapidly year on year over the past two years, has expanded its horizons pan-India for a strong presence in the nutrition space.

The Nutraceutical market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2017 to $8 billion in 2025.