High Blood Sugar: How To Manage Summer Diet For People With Diabetes

Soaring temperatures in summer are leading to several health problems in people across the country. As mercury soars, it becomes essential to place special importance on diet as the risk of heat stroke and dehydration increases. But as you feel like drinking more juices and enjoying some sweet delights, you have to keep other health aspects in mind - especially in terms of calorie and sugar consumption. The challenge is further for people with high blood sugar or diabetes. Dr Meghana Pasi, Head, MyThali, Arogya World, shares some key tips for a summer diet for people with diabetes.

How To Manage Your Summer Diet With Diabetes

Healthy eating habits can help ensure a fit and energetic summer, especially for diabetics, says Pasi. From eating right to following certain lifestyle changes, we can beat the hazardous impacts of summer, she adds. Here are some dietary tips to help diabetics take care of their health during summer:

1. Opt For Lighter Meals, Be Mindful Of Portion Size: Heavy food items loaded with calories are not easy to digest, especially when the heat is excessive. Instead, focus on lighter, refreshing meals that are still nutritious and balanced. Include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. These foods are low in calories, making them ideal choices for hot weather.

2. Stay Hydrated: Dehydration affects blood sugar levels. While it's important for everyone to stay hydrated, it's all the more important for those with high blood sugar. Drink plenty of water throughout the day; in fact, keep a water bottle handy at all times. Limit the consumption of sugary drinks like sodas, fruit juices and even caffeine and alcohol, as they can dehydrate the body and cause sugar spikes. If you feel like sipping on a cool drink, try water infused with slices of lemon, cucumber, or mint for a refreshing twist.

3. Choose Fresh, Seasonal Foods: There are plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables available in summer. Fruits are especially good for health in summer and pick those which are high in water content and low in calories like watermelon, tomatoes, berries, cucumber, yoghurt, oranges, grapes etc. These will also add to your overall fluid intake. Remember fruits and vegetables provide essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fibre without causing significant spikes in blood sugar levels. Try adding them to your salads, smoothies, and snacks for a refreshing and diabetes-friendly meal.

4. Be Mindful Of Meal Timings: . Ensure that you avoid not eating for a prolonged period and then overeating. Go for small meals with the right portion sizes. Do not skip your meals; this can lead to overeating in your next meal. Eat balanced meals which include complex carbs, lots of veggies, lean proteins and healthy fats.

5. Choose Foods With Low GI (Glycemic Index): Opt for whole grains, legumes, and non-starchy vegetables, which take time to digest and have a steady sugar release in the blood. Avoid highly processed and refined carbohydrates, such as white bread, sugary snacks, and fried foods, which can cause blood sugar fluctuations.

6. Monitor Your Blood Sugar Levels Regularly: Heat and humidity during summer can impact blood sugar levels. Check your blood sugar regularly and be aware of any signs or symptoms of hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) or hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

So by making mindful food choices and staying hydrated, learn to beat the heat, as suggested by Dr Meghna Pasi,