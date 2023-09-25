trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666817
NewsHealth
HEART HEALTH

How To Avoid Heart Attack On Treadmill? Cardiologist Shares Safety Tips, Warning Signs To Look Out For

With more and more cases of heart ailments being reported in recent times and the death of a teenager who had a heart attack in Ghaziabad while working out on a treadmill, people have become worried. Cardiologist shares dos and don'ts of treadmill workouts. 

Written By  Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Avoid overexertion by gradually increasing the intensity and duration of your treadmill sessions
  • A thorough health assessment is necessary before starting any exercise programme, especially for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions or risk factors
  • Look out for risk factors like chest pain or discomfort, which may radiate to the arms, neck, jaw, or back
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How To Avoid Heart Attack On Treadmill? Cardiologist Shares Safety Tips, Warning Signs To Look Out For Exercise caution while working out on a treadmill (Image By Freepik)

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old man collapsed while he was working out on a treadmill and died after suffering from a fatal heart attack. He was undergoing training at a gym located in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident, which was caught on camera, went viral and triggered a sense of panic among people across the country as more and more cases of heart ailments - in relatively young people - get reported. Dr Bimal Chhajer, cardiologist, former consultant at AIIMS, and founder of SAAOL Heart Centers, shares valuable insights on preventing heart attacks while using a treadmill. "With the increasing popularity of home workouts and gym routines, it's essential to stay informed about the potential risks and precautions associated with treadmill exercise. Prioritising heart health through informed exercise practices can lead to a healthier and more active lifestyle," the doctor says. 

Is Treadmill Exercise For You?

Underscoring the importance of a thorough health assessment before starting any exercise programme, Dr Chajjar says that this is especially important for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions or risk factors. Consultation with a healthcare professional is crucial to determine whether treadmill exercise is safe and appropriate.

Treadmill Exercise: Things To Keep In Mind

 Dr Chajjar lists the following points that people need to keep in mind before they start running or walking on a treadmill.

1. Warm-Up: Start with a gentle warm-up to prepare the heart for increased activity. This includes a few minutes of brisk walking or light jogging at a slower pace.

2. Gradual Progression: Avoid overexertion by gradually increasing the intensity and duration of your treadmill sessions. Sudden, intense workouts can strain the heart.

3. Proper Form: Maintain correct posture while using the treadmill, ensuring that your feet are well-centered, and your stride is natural. Holding onto the handrails excessively can disrupt your posture and balance.

Also Read: Walking vs Treadmill - Which Should Be Your Choice Of Exercise? Expert's Verdict

Heart Attack: 4 Warning Signs To Look Out For

Recognising potential heart attack symptoms during treadmill exercise is vital. Dr Chajjar highlights the following warning signs:

1. Chest pain or discomfort, which may radiate to the arms, neck, jaw, or back.
2. Shortness of breath that is unusual or disproportionate to your effort level.
3. Profuse sweating, dizziness, or nausea.
4. Irregular heartbeat or palpitations.

Tips For Safe Treadmill Exercise

Dr Chajjar mentions steps that one can take to maintain health and safety while running/walking on a treadmill:

1. Monitor Heart Rate: Use a heart rate monitor to track your pulse during exercise. This can help you stay within your target heart rate zone and avoid overexertion.

2. Cool Down: After completing your treadmill workout, engage in a cool-down phase with slower walking to gradually lower your heart rate.

3. Stay Hydrated: Proper hydration is essential to maintain cardiovascular health. Drink water before, during, and after your treadmill session.

4. Go For Regular Check-Ups: Individuals with heart conditions or risk factors should have regular check-ups with their cardiologist to monitor their heart health and make necessary adjustments to their exercise routine.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train