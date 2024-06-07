How To Take Care Of Your Skin In Summer: Effects Of Scorching Heat And Simple Steps To Tackle Them

Several parts of the country have been reeling under severe heatwave, which has been taking toll on people's health. Extreme heat impacts your physical and mental health and can wreak havoc not just on your mood but also on your skin. Dr Radhika Raheja, Dermatologist & Hair Transplant Surgeon, Radical Skin & Hair Clinic, Faridabad Sector-17, shares key tips to protect and pamper your skin in summer.

"The intense heat, combined with the increased sweating it triggers, creates a perfect storm for various skin woes. Summer's scorching temperatures often come hand-in-hand with heatwaves – extended periods of intense heat. While these heatwaves can leave us feeling drained and grumpy, they also pose a significant threat to our skin's health," says Dr Radhika Raheja. She adds, "But fear not, with a few simple steps, you can shield your skin and keep it healthy throughout the summer."

Summer Skincare Tips

Check out the reasons listed by Dr Raheja that lead to skin health issues in summer and her tips to tackle them.

Tackling Sweat: A Double-Edged Sword

Sweating is our body's natural way to cool down. However, the combination of sweat, heat, and environmental pollutants can clog pores, leading to acne breakouts. To combat this, use blotting paper throughout the day to absorb excess sweat without disrupting your makeup. Opt for non-comedogenic skincare products that won't block pores and worsen acne.

Dryness and Irritation: Don't Let the Pool Fool You

While a dip in the pool might seem refreshing, chlorine and air conditioning can leave your skin feeling parched and irritated. To minimise this, shower immediately after swimming, using lukewarm water to avoid stripping your skin of natural oils. Follow up with a fragrance-free moisturiser for both face and body to replenish lost hydration.

Prickly Heat: A Tiny Nuisance

Miliaria, also known as prickly heat, is a common concern during hot weather. It occurs when sweat gets trapped beneath the skin, causing tiny red or white bumps. To prevent this, choose loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing that allows your skin to breathe. Limit your sun exposure, especially between 10 am and 4 pm when the sun is at its strongest. Staying hydrated with 4-5 liters of water daily is crucial. For relief, look for soothing products containing aloe vera or menthol to calm and soothe irritated skin.

Pigmentation and Sun Damage: The Sun Never Sleeps

Heatwaves don't diminish the sun's harmful effects. Sun exposure can lead to uneven skin tone and the development of brownish-black patches called melasma. To shield yourself, wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and carry an umbrella for shade whenever possible. Broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher is essential, and don't forget to reapply every 4 hours, even on cloudy days.

Sunburn and Premature Aging: The Ultimate Defence

Excessive heat combined with sun exposure can damage exposed skin, leading to painful sunburns and premature aging signs like wrinkles and loss of elasticity. Seek shade during peak sunlight hours (10 am to 4 pm) and consider wearing long-sleeved clothing for extra protection. Sunscreen remains your best defense, so slather it on liberally and reapply diligently. If you experience a severe sunburn, consult a dermatologist for proper treatment.

"By following these simple tips, you can shield your skin from the harsh effects of heatwaves and maintain a healthy, radiant glow throughout the summer. Remember, prevention is key, so be proactive in your skincare routine and enjoy the sunshine safely!" says Dr Raheja