Touching the surface will not get you COVID, says CDC guidelines

New Delhi: It has been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our lives and made us obsessed with sanitizers. Each one of us now carries a bottle of sanitizer everytime we step out of the house. Public spaces like malls, cinema halls and cafes also boast of regular surface sanitation.

But the latest guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out that the risk lies at a different spot. According to CDCs latest guidelines, the chances of you catching coronavirus infection from a contaminated surface is less than one in 10,000 instances.

CDC guidelines state that the principal mode of Sars-Cov-2 spread is through droplets coming out of the mouth and nose of a coronavirus-infected person.

Wearing face masks while interacting with others, washing hands and cleaning surfaces with regular soap and water can help in reducing the spread of the virus.

Stating a health expert, the New York Times reported, “There's really no evidence that anyone has ever gotten COVID-19 by touching a contaminated surface."

Maintaining social distance and wearing masks are better precautions against novel coronavirus than constant surface sanitization.