हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Touching the surface will not get you COVID, says CDC guidelines

According to CDCs latest guidelines, the chances of you catching coronavirus infection from a contaminated surface is less than one in 10,000 instances.

Touching the surface will not get you COVID, says CDC guidelines
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: It has been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our lives and made us obsessed with sanitizers. Each one of us now carries a bottle of sanitizer everytime we step out of the house. Public spaces like malls, cinema halls and cafes also boast of regular surface sanitation.

But the latest guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out that the risk lies at a different spot. According to CDCs latest guidelines, the chances of you catching coronavirus infection from a contaminated surface is less than one in 10,000 instances.

CDC guidelines state that the principal mode of Sars-Cov-2 spread is through droplets coming out of the mouth and nose of a coronavirus-infected person.

Wearing face masks while interacting with others, washing hands and cleaning surfaces with regular soap and water can help in reducing the spread of the virus.

Stating a health expert, the New York Times reported, “There's really no evidence that anyone has ever gotten COVID-19 by touching a contaminated surface."

Maintaining social distance and wearing masks are better precautions against novel coronavirus than constant surface sanitization. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19covidCoronavirussars-cov-2maskssanitizerssurface sanitation
Next
Story

Varicose Veins, if ignored can lead to complications

Must Watch

PT11M14S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, April 14, 2021