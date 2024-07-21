What Causes Bad Breathe and How Can You Fight It? Your Essential Q&A Guide

Bad breath is also referred to as halitosis. Bad breath is a persistent, unpleasant odor in exhaled breath that, while not harmful, creates discomfort for the patient and those around them.

Dr Gunita Singh, B.D.S., M.D. Dental Lasers at Dentem The Dental and Orthodontic Clinic clears all your doubt in this article about the causes of bad breathe and how to combat it:

What causes bad breathe ?

Poor dental hygiene, including inadequate brushing and flossing, allows food particles to accumulate on the teeth and fosters odor-causing bacteria buildup, often neglected on the tongue.

Certain foods such as dairy, onions, garlic, and spices can contribute to bad breath. Additionally, alcohol and coffee can dry out the mouth, creating an environment that encourages bacteria linked to bad breath.

Improper care of dentures can lead to bacterial buildup and food particles, affecting taste and contributing to halitosis.

Smoking can cause dry mouth, and foul breath, and impart an unpleasant ashtray-like odour.

Periodontal disease results from plaque buildup on teeth due to improper brushing and flossing, leading to bacterial toxins that contribute to bad breath.

Saliva plays a crucial role in reducing dry mouth by washing away odor-causing bacteria. In instances of dry mouth, saliva fails to perform this function effectively, exacerbating bad breath issues.

Lifestyle and home remedies:

Brushing and Flossing: Ensure thorough brushing after meals and daily flossing to effectively combat bad breath. Consider using mouthwash containing zinc for additional treatment.

Tongue Scraping: Use a specialized scraper at home to mechanically remove the biofilm that causes halitosis on your tongue.

Quitting Tobacco: Improve your breath by quitting smoking, which causes both bad breath and dry mouth, contributing to halitosis.

Dietary Adjustments: Avoid spices, pickles, onions, and garlic to minimize substances that can promote bad breath.

Proper Denture Care: Prevent persistent bad breath by cleaning dentures thoroughly, as they can harbor bacteria linked to halitosis.

Preventing Dry Mouth: Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can exacerbate dry mouth.

Stimulating Saliva Production: Chew sugar-free gum as recommended by your dentist to increase saliva production, protecting your mouth from bacteria.

Chew sugar-free gum as recommended by your dentist to increase saliva production, protecting your mouth from bacteria. Natural Remedies: Incorporate natural solutions such as chewing certain herbs, drinking green tea, and using essential oil-infused mouthwash to combat foul breath.

