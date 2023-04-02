World Autism Awareness Day 2023: What Is Autism Spectrum Disorder? Early Identification And Care

Autism awareness: The purpose of World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) is to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and the challenges that individuals with ASD encounter daily. The day is observed annually on April 2 to increase awareness of the neurodevelopmental disease that impairs social and communication abilities.

World Autism Awareness Day's theme this year is "Transforming the Narrative: Contributions at Home, Work, in the Arts, and in Policymaking."

The objective of this year's theme is to support autistic individuals in regaining their self-worth and dignity so they may contribute fully to society.

What Is Autism?

Autism is a neurological disease that is characterised by poor verbal communication abilities, repetitive behaviours, and hardly any interest in the outside world. Autism is a chronic neurological disorder that often initially manifests in the early childhood years.

Autism spectrum conditions can cause speech delays or restricted verbal communication in both children and adults. Although the exact cause of autism is still unknown, some autistic individuals have a genetic basis for their condition.

While some individuals have significantly impaired cognitive functioning, others are extraordinarily talented.

Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) as it is called because it varies widely in severity and symptoms from person to person.

Early Signs Of Autism In Children

Early childhood is often when ASD symptoms first surface. These early warning indicators might differ greatly from child to child and aren't always visible. To enhance a child's quality of life, however, early detection and intervention are crucial. This can allow autistic children to receive the right care and support.

Signs and Symptoms of ASD

Repetitive Behaviours may include: Lining up toys, repeating certain words or phrases, obsessive interests etc.

Restricted social communication and interaction skills and repetitive behaviour are some signs and symptoms of ASD, avoiding eye contact, not responding to names by 9 months of age etc.

Important facts to Know About Autism

- Boys are nearly four times as likely than girls to develop ASD.

- As autism is a spectrum condition, every child suffering from it has unique talents, interests, and challenges.

- There are contributing factors, such as genes, brain development, and environmental factors, however, there are no proven causes of ASD.

- Autism may be recognised by the age of 2 or earlier.

- Early autism diagnosis enables kids to get the care they require.

- Autism cannot be "cured," but it may be controlled with a range of therapies.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)