World Autism Awareness Day 2023: Theme, Significance, History And Reason To Celebrate- All You Need To Know About The Neurological Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder: To raise awareness about autism, a brain developmental condition, people across the world mark World Autism Awareness Day on April 2 every year. The purpose of the day is to increase awareness and acceptance of individuals with autism spectrum disease (ASD) worldwide.

It is a day to increase public understanding of the autism spectrum condition, as the name suggests. On this day, a variety of events and activities are organised, such as community gatherings, fundraising drives for autism research, and programmes for autistic individuals and their loved ones.

What Is Autism Or Autism Spectrum Disorder?

Autism, also known as an autism spectrum disorder, is a brain developmental disorder that impacts a wide range of people and is typically diagnosed by the age of 2 or 3. Children with autism struggle socially and display repetitive speech, nonverbal behaviour, or behavioural issues. The WHO estimates that one in 100 children suffer from autism.

Autism is a chronic neurological disorder that often initially manifests in the early childhood years. No matter a person's sex, colour, or social standing, this illness can manifest in infancy. Although the precise aetiology of autism is still unknown, some individuals with this disorder have a hereditary component.

Autistic persons have a range of skills and requirements that might change over time. While some people with autism may live independently, others will require care and support for the rest of their lives.

Signs and Symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. The early signs and symptoms of Autism are:

1. Difficulty in social communication and interaction skills

2. Restricted or repetitive behaviours or interests

3. Delayed cognitive or learning skills

4. Hyperactive, impulsive, and/or inattentive behaviour

5. Anxiety, stress, or excessive worry

6. Epilepsy or seizure disorder

(As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention)

World Autism Awareness Day 2023: Theme

Every year, a different topic is used to mark World Autism Awareness Day. World Autism Awareness Day 2023's topic this year is "Contribution of Autistic Individuals at Home, at Work, in the Arts, and Policymaking."

World Autism Awareness Day: History

The UN General Assembly established World Autism Awareness Day on April 2 to increase public awareness of the need to support persons who have autism, help them live more full lives, and be valued members of society.

When the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities went into force in 2008, the core principle of universal human rights for everyone was reaffirmed. Its main goal was to advance and defend all of the fundamental rights and freedoms of disabled people.

The family of the United Nations has consistently valued diversity and backed the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities, especially those who have developmental and learning impairments.

World Autism Awareness Day: Significance

The objective of observing World Autism Awareness Day is to increase public awareness of ASD, which will benefit those who are affected and enable autistic individuals to realise their full potential.

Reasons To Celebrate World Autism Awareness Day

The United Nations claims that "Numerous obstacles and forms of discrimination are faced by autistic individuals. We must acknowledge that large disruptions to routines and everyday lives, including pandemics, wars, and natural catastrophes, are particularly dangerous to persons with autism. Like other groups, autistic persons have a variety of difficulties and skills that are sometimes overlooked by the society they are born. Subsequently, if we tap into their skills, somebody with autism may contribute to society in positive ways."

The world needs to understand that, if we approach individuals with hope and a positive attitude, people with autism may contribute to society in a variety of ways instead of being just a burden.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)