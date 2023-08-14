Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: All Educational Institutions Closed; Himachal University’s PG Exams Cancelled Due To Heavy Rains

Shimla: In view of the incessant rains, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued an order informing that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed on August 14. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has taken this decision in view of the safety of the students due to heavy rains. On the orders of the Chief Minister, the Education Secretary has issued a notification to keep all government, private schools and colleges closed on August 14.

"Keeping in view the incessant rains in the whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all Schools and Colleges (Government as well as Private) closed on August 14, 2023," the notification stated.

A later notification from the Education Secretary mentioned, "Keeping in view the incessant rains in the whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all ITIs, Polytechnic, Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges (Government as well as Private (closed on August 14, 2023."



Himachal Pradesh University has also cancelled all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes scheduled on August 14. "Himachal Pradesh University cancels all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes including B. Ed. exams scheduled on August 14 only, in view of heavy rainfall in the state," it said.

The Chief Minister also took feedback from all the District Collectors (DC) about the damage caused due to heavy rains in the districts. He also got information about the closure of the road routes.

He also learned about the damage caused by landslides and damage to houses. The CM has instructed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary as well as all DCs to keep a close watch on the situation created due to heavy rains. The administrative staff should be alert and maintain smooth arrangements for roads, electricity and water, he said.

More Rainfall Likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted moderate rainfall in thirteen districts and heavy rainfall at one or two places in the state for the next twenty-four hours.

IMD Shimla issued the forecast at 3:00 PM today and said, "In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of moderate rain in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Kinnaur, Lahaul, Spiti and heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places."

Due to heavy rain, a flood-like situation continues to prevail in the Balh Valley of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Many tourists are stranded due to the situation, said officials.

Meanwhile, IMD forecasted widespread light to moderate rains in many districts of the state including Shimla district from August 12-14.

Amid incessant rainfall, repeated instances of landslides and rockslides have been witnessed in several districts of the hill state, said the officials on Saturday.

The Himachal Pradesh police have issued an advisory to citizens asking them to avoid unessential travel and travel at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible.

The Weather Department on Saturday issued an orange alert for eight districts of the state. "The rain is forecasted for most of the places. We have issued orange alerts of heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Una districts of the state," said Deputy Director of IMD, Bui Lal.

He added that in the past 24 hours, the majority of the locations in the Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts received considerable rainfall over the previous 24 hours. "Palampur recorded 102 mm, Sujanpur Tira received 92 mm, Bijhi and Mandi received 90 mm of rainfall," he said further.