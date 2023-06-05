nakshatra: इस नक्षत्र में पैदा हुए लोगों को मिलता है राज सिंहासन, राजाओं की तरह बिताते हैं जीवन!
topStories1hindi1725640
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

nakshatra: इस नक्षत्र में पैदा हुए लोगों को मिलता है राज सिंहासन, राजाओं की तरह बिताते हैं जीवन!

magha nakshatra which rashi: कई विद्वानों ने इस नक्षत्र को राज महल का सिंहासन बताया है. इस नक्षत्र का व्यक्ति राजा के समान धन, वैभव, मान, प्रतिष्ठा, उच्च अधिकार प्राप्त करने वाला होता है और उसे पितरों का आशीर्वाद भी मिलता है.

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

nakshatra: इस नक्षत्र में पैदा हुए लोगों को मिलता है राज सिंहासन, राजाओं की तरह बिताते हैं जीवन!

magha nakshatra celebrities: तारामंडल के दसवें नक्षत्र का नाम है मघा. नक्षत्रों में कुछ नक्षत्र ऐसे भी है, जिनके नाम से हिंदी महीनों के नाम भी हैं, जैसे मघा से माघ. जिस नक्षत्र का नाम महीने में लिया गया है तो निःसंदेह उस  नक्षत्र में कुछ दिव्यता जो होगी. अंतरिक्ष में मघा नक्षत्र में 6 तारे होते हैं, जो हंसिया या दरांती की आकृति का बनता है. मघा शब्द का अर्थ होता है बलवान, महान, शक्तिशाली. मघा नक्षत्र का चिह्न यानी हंसिया का उपयोग फसल काटने में किया जाता है. इस नक्षत्र में जन्म लेने वाले लोगों का एक खास कारण होता है, वह है उन्होंने अपने पूर्व जन्म में जो भी पुण्य कर्म की फसल लगाई होती है, उसको इस जन्म में हंसिया से काटना होता है. यह लोग शुभ कार्य करते हुए स्वास्थ्य, सम्मान, सत्ता और सुख प्राप्त करते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: बजरंग पूनिया-साक्षी मलिक रेलवे की नौकरी पर लौटे, अमित शाह से मुलाकात के बाद लिया फैसला; बोले- आंदोलन रहेगा जारी
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
medicines
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'