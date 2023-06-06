घर में कौनसी तुलसी लगाना सबसे शुभ, रामा या श्‍यामा?
घर में कौनसी तुलसी लगाना सबसे शुभ, रामा या श्‍यामा?

Tulsi benefits in hindi: तुलसी का पौधा पूजनीय होने के साथ-साथ कई तरह के वास्‍तु दोष दूर करता है, सकारात्‍मकता लाता है. ये जरूर जान लें कि घर के लिए रामा और श्‍यामा में कौनसी तुलसी सबसे शुभ होती है.  

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

Tulsi Plant Vastu: तुलसी का केवल धार्मिक ही नहीं बल्कि औषधीय महत्‍व भी बहुत ज्‍यादा है. इसलिए अधिकांश घरों में तुलसी का पौधा होता है और लोग तुलसी जी की पूजा करते हैं, जल चढ़ाते हैं, शाम को तुलसी कोट में दीपक जलाते हैं. हिंदू धर्म में तुलसी को मां लक्ष्‍मी का रूप माना गया है. माना जाता है कि जिस घर में तुलसी का पौधा हो, वहां धन की देवी मां लक्ष्‍मी वास करती हैं. 

