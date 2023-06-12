Budh Asat 2023: बुध अस्त होकर इन राशियों की बढ़ाएंगे मुश्किल, इतने दिन रहना होगा सावधान!
Budh Asat 2023: बुध अस्त होकर इन राशियों की बढ़ाएंगे मुश्किल, इतने दिन रहना होगा सावधान!

Mercury Set in Taurus :  बुध देव को ग्रहों का राजकुमार कहा गया है.  9 जून को  सुबह 7 बजकर 16 मिनट बुध वृषभ राशि में अस्त हो जाएंगे. जिसका अशुभ असर कुछ राशियों पर दिखेगा. इस दौरान इन राशियों को सावधान रहने की जरूरत है. 

 

Budh Asat 2023: बुध अस्त होकर इन राशियों की बढ़ाएंगे मुश्किल, इतने दिन रहना होगा सावधान!

Budh Asta Negative Impact on Zodiac : वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार, सभी ग्रहों का एक निश्चित समय के लिए राशि परिवर्तन होता है. शास्त्रों में बुध देव को ग्रहों का राजकुमार कहा गया है. कुंडली में अगर बुध की स्थिति कमजोर हो तो जातकों में आत्मसम्मान की कमी, आर्थिक समस्या और बुद्धि की हानि संभव हो सकती है. बता दें, ग्रहों के राजकुमार बुध ग्रह ने वृषभ राशि में गोचर कर चुके हैं. और 19 जून को  सुबह 7 बजकर 16 मिनट पर इसी राशि में अस्त हो जाएंगे.  जिसका शुभ और अशुभ परिणाम सभी राशि के जातकों पर देखने को मिलेगा. लेकिन कुछ राशियां ऐसी हैं जिन्हें इस दौरान सावधान रहने की जरूरत है. तो चलिए जानते हैं ये राशियां कौन-सी हैं. 

