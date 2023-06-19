Budh Asta 2023: आज से शुरू हुए इन 4 राशि वालों के बुरे दिन, पैसों की तंगी करेगी पाई-पाई को मोहताज
topStories1hindi1744093
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Budh Asta 2023: आज से शुरू हुए इन 4 राशि वालों के बुरे दिन, पैसों की तंगी करेगी पाई-पाई को मोहताज

Mercury Combust: हर ग्रह अपने निश्चित समय पर ग्रह गोचर या उदय-अस्त होता है. ग्रहो के राजकुमार आज 19 जून को वृषभ राशि में अस्त होने जा रहे हैं. बुध के अस्त होने से कई राशि के जातकों के जीवन पर नकारात्मक प्रभाव देखने को मिलेगा. जानें इन राशियों के बारे में. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Trending Photos

Budh Asta 2023: आज से शुरू हुए इन 4 राशि वालों के बुरे दिन, पैसों की तंगी करेगी पाई-पाई को मोहताज

Budh Asta Effect 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर ग्रह अपने निश्चित समय पर गोचर, उदय और अस्त होता है. ग्रहों की चाल का प्रभाव सभी राशि वालों के जीवन पर शुभ और अशुभ रूप में देखा जा सकता है. बता दें कि 7 जून 2023 को बुध ने वृषभ राशि में प्रवेश किया था और 19 जून को वृषभ राशि में ही अस्त होने जा रहे हैं. बता दें कि बुध देव आज ही 7 बजकर 16 मिनट पर वृषभ राशि में गोचर कर चुके हैं. बुध के अस्त होने से कुछ राशि वालों के जीवन पर नकारात्मक प्रभाव देखने को मिलेगा. जानें इस दौरान किन राशि वालों को सावधान रहना होगा. 
  
मिथुन राशि 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच