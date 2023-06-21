Budh Gochar 2023: 'ग्रहों के राजकुमार' बुध 24 जून को स्वराशि मिथुन में करने जा रहे गोचर, इन 5 राशियों पर 14 दिनों तक जमकर बरसेगा धन
topStories1hindi1746701
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Budh Gochar 2023: 'ग्रहों के राजकुमार' बुध 24 जून को स्वराशि मिथुन में करने जा रहे गोचर, इन 5 राशियों पर 14 दिनों तक जमकर बरसेगा धन

Budhaditya Yog 2023: बुध ग्रह 24 जून को अपनी स्वराशि मिथुन में गोचर होने जा रहे हैं. वे इस राशि में 14 दिन यानी 8 जुलाई 2023 तक रहेंगे. उनके इस गोचर काल में 5 राशि वाले जातकों की किस्मत बुलंदी को छुएगी.  

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 04:20 AM IST

Trending Photos

Budh Gochar 2023: 'ग्रहों के राजकुमार' बुध 24 जून को स्वराशि मिथुन में करने जा रहे गोचर, इन 5 राशियों पर 14 दिनों तक जमकर बरसेगा धन

Budh Rashi Parivartan 2023: बुध को 'ग्रहों का राजकुमार' कहा जाता है. वे तर्क और बुद्धि के कारक माने जाते हैं. वे 24 जून को दोपहर 12.35 बजे अपनी स्वराशि मिथुन में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. वे इस राशि में 8 जुलाई तक रहेंगे और इसके बाद कर्क राशि में प्रवेश कर जाएंगे. मिथुन राशि में गोचर के वक्त सूर्यदेव वहां पर पहले से विराजमान मिलेंगे. दोनों की इस युति से दुर्लभ बुधादित्य योग का निर्माण होगा, जिससे जातकों को जीवन में कई अनुकूल परिणाम हासिल होंगे. बुध के इस गोचर से जातकों की सांख्यिकीय योग्यता और क्षमता में बढ़ोतरी होगी. इस गोचर का प्रभाव यूं तो सभी राशियों पर पड़ेगा लेकिन 5 राशियों की तो किस्मत ही चमक जाएगी. उन पांचों राशियों को राजयोग का लाभ मिलेगा. आइए जानते हैं कि वे भाग्यशाली 5 राशियां कौन सी हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!