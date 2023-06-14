Budh Gochar 2023: 'ग्रहों के राजकुमार' बुध करने जा रहे हैं गोचर, 24 जून से इन 4 राशियों पर झमाझम बरसेगी दौलत; परिवार में होगा मांगलिक कार्य
Budh Gochar 2023: 'ग्रहों के राजकुमार' बुध करने जा रहे हैं गोचर, 24 जून से इन 4 राशियों पर झमाझम बरसेगी दौलत; परिवार में होगा मांगलिक कार्य

Budh Rashi Parivartan 2023: मंगलकारी माने जाने वाले बुध ग्रह 24 जून को राशि परिवर्तन कर रहे हैं. वे अपनी स्वराशि मिथुन में प्रवेश कर जाएंगे. इस गोचर की वजह से 4 राशियों पर सौभाग्य की बारिश शुरू होने वाली है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 04:24 AM IST

Budh Gochar 2023: 'ग्रहों के राजकुमार' बुध करने जा रहे हैं गोचर, 24 जून से इन 4 राशियों पर झमाझम बरसेगी दौलत; परिवार में होगा मांगलिक कार्य

Mercury Transit in Gemini June 2023: वैदिक शास्त्र में बुध को 'ग्रहों का राजकुमार' कहा गया है. उन्हें तर्क और बुद्धि का कारक माना जाता है. कहते हैं कि वे जब भी राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं तो कई राशियों के जीवन में सौभाग्य के द्वार खोल देते हैं. अब वे 24 जून को अपनी स्वराशि मिथुन में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. उनके इस गोचर से 4 राशियों की किस्मत चमक जाएगी और महीने भर उन पर धन- दौलत की बरसात होगी. उन्हें जीवन के हर कार्य में सफलता मिलेगी. आइए जानते हैं कि वे भाग्यशाली राशियां कौन सी हैं. 

