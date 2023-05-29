5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Budh Gochar 2023: बुद्धि, तर्क, संवाद, व्‍यापार के कारक ग्रह बुध जल्‍द ही गोचर करके धन-विलासिता देने वाले ग्रह शुक्र की राशि वृषभ में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. यह बुध गोचर 5 राशि वालों को बहुत लाभ देगा.

Budh ka vrishabha me pravesh: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार 7 जून 2023 को बुध गोचर करके वृषभ राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. बुध का राशि परिवर्तन 7 जून की शाम 7 बजकर 40 मिनट पर होगा. ग्रहों के राजकुमार बुध बुद्धिमत्‍ता, वाणी, संवाद, धन, व्‍यापार के दाता हैं. बुध का धन-विलासिता के कारक शुक्र की राशि वृषभ में प्रवेश करना सभी लोगों के जीवन पर बड़ा असर डालेगा. वहीं 5 राशि वालों को तो बुध गोचर तगड़ा लाभ देगा. आइए जानते हैं कि किन 5 राशियों को बुध शुभ फल देगा. 

