बन गया भद्र राजयोग! एकाएक अमीर बनेंगे ये लोग, बढ़ेगा बैंक बैलेंस, मिलेगा प्रमोशन
topStories1hindi1752880
Bhadra Rajyog 2023: ग्रहों के राजकुमार बुध 24 जून को गोचर करके  मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश कर गए हैं. बुध का अपनी राशि मिथुन में प्रवेश भद्र राजयोग बना रहा है, जो 3 राशि वालों के लिए वरदान की तरह है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Budh Gochar 2023 in Mithun made Bhadra Rajyog: वैदिक ज्योतिष में बुध ग्रह को धन, व्‍यापार, बुद्धि, तर्क शक्ति, संवाद का दाता कहा गया है. इसलिए बुध की चाल में बदलाव इन सभी क्षेत्रों पर असर डालता है. बीते 24 जून 2023 कसे बुध गोचर करके अपनी राशि मिथुन में प्रवेश कर गए हैं. बुध का स्‍वराशि मिथुन में राशि परिवर्तन भद्र राजयोग बना रहा है. भद्र राजयोग महापुरुष राजयोग होता है और बहुत शुभ माना जाता है. बुध गोचर से बना भद्र राजयोग कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बहुत शुभ फल देगा. इन जातकों को अचानक धन लाभ होगा और किस्‍मत का साथ मिलने से कई काम पूरे होंगे. 

