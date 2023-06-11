यदि पत्‍नी करने लगे ऐसा व्‍यवहार तो मान लें आने वाला है बुरा वक्‍त!
यदि पत्‍नी करने लगे ऐसा व्‍यवहार तो मान लें आने वाला है बुरा वक्‍त!

Chanakya Niti for wife in Hindi: पति-पत्‍नी की छोटी सी गलती भी उनके वैवाहिक जीवन पर बड़ा असर डाल सकती है. चाणक्‍य नीति के अनुसार पत्‍नी के व्‍यवहार में कुछ खास परिवर्तन बुरा वक्‍त आने का संकेत देते हैं. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Chanakya Niti for Husband wife: आचार्य चाणक्‍य महान अर्थशास्‍त्री, कूटनीतिज्ञ, राजनीतिज्ञ होने के अलावा मार्गदर्शक भी हैं. उनकी बताई बातें परिवार को जोड़े रखने, दांपत्‍य जीवन को खुशहाल बनाने और सुखी जीवन जीने में बहुत मददगार हैं. पति-पत्‍नी के रिश्‍ते को लेकर भी चाणक्‍य नीति में कई अहम बातें कही गई हैं. इनमें पति और पत्‍नी के कर्त्‍तव्‍य, आदतों से जुड़ी बातें बताने के अलावा कुछ चीजों से बचने की सलाह भी दी गई है. यदि चाणक्‍य नीति की इन बातों का अनुसरण किया जाए तो पति-पत्‍नी का रिश्‍ता बहुत मजबूत और खुशहाल रहेगा, वरना रिश्‍ता टूटने या बुरा वक्‍त आने में देर नहीं लगेगी.  

