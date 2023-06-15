Chaturmas 2023: जून में इस तारीख से शुरू होने जा रहा है चातुर्मास, 4 महीने तक नहीं होंगे शुभ कार्य, आपके पास बचे हैं केवल ये 3 शुभ मुहूर्त
topStories1hindi1738204
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Chaturmas 2023: जून में इस तारीख से शुरू होने जा रहा है चातुर्मास, 4 महीने तक नहीं होंगे शुभ कार्य, आपके पास बचे हैं केवल ये 3 शुभ मुहूर्त

Chaturmas 2023: इस महीने के अंत तक चातुर्मास लग जाएगा. इसके चलते अगले 4 महीनों तक कोई भी शुभ कार्य नहीं हो सकेगा. ऐसे में आपके पास मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए केवल 3 दिन शेष बचे हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 04:22 AM IST

Trending Photos

Chaturmas 2023: जून में इस तारीख से शुरू होने जा रहा है चातुर्मास, 4 महीने तक नहीं होंगे शुभ कार्य, आपके पास बचे हैं केवल ये 3 शुभ मुहूर्त

Chaturmas 2023: सनातन धर्म में शादी-विवाह या अन्य मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त देखे जाते हैं. इसके लिए ज्योतिष के जरिए पंचांग की गणना की जाती है. इसके बाद पता चलता है कि कौन सा मुहूर्त आपके लिए शुभ या अशुभ रहेगा. अगर आप घर में कोई शुभ कार्य करना चाहते हैं तो उसे जल्द से जल्द निपटा लें. ऐसा न करने पर आपको कई महीनों का लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है. इसकी एक बड़ी वजह है, जिसके बारे में हम आपको इस लेख में बताने जा रहे हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Powered by Tomorrow.io
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
china
कोरोना ने फिर चीन को डराया, मई में 40 फीसदी तक पहुंचा कोविड पॉजिटिव टेस्ट रेट
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री