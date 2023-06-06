घर के मसाले भी चमका सकते हैं आपकी किस्मत, आज ही आजमाएं ये वास्तु उपाय
घर के मसाले भी चमका सकते हैं आपकी किस्मत, आज ही आजमाएं ये वास्तु उपाय

Vastu Tips: वास्तु के मुताबिक मसाले घर में सकारात्मकता बढ़ाते हैं. आप मसालों को अपने हैंडबैग या बटुए के अंदर एक छोटी थैली में भी रख सकते हैं. नकारात्मक ऊर्जाओं को दूर करने का ये सबसे सही उपाय बताया गया है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

Vastu Tips: आपकी रसोई के मसाले न केवल खाने में बल्कि जीवन में भी स्वाद जोड़ते हैं. चाहे वे चिकित्सकीय रूप से हों या आध्यात्मिक रूप से, मसाले हमेशा काम आते हैं. वास्तु शास्त्र में कुछ जड़ी-बूटियों और मसालों का जिक्र है, जिनका लोककथाओं और आध्यात्मिकता में कई उपयोग है. वास्तु के मुताबिक मसाले घर में सकारात्मकता बढ़ाते हैं. आप मसालों को अपने हैंडबैग या बटुए के अंदर एक छोटी थैली में भी रख सकते हैं. नकारात्मक ऊर्जाओं को दूर करने का ये सबसे सही उपाय बताया गया है.

