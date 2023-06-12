कर्ज मुक्ति के उपाय: इन ज्योतिषीय उपायों को अपनाकर पा सकते हैं कर्ज से मुक्ति
topStories1hindi1734929
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

कर्ज मुक्ति के उपाय: इन ज्योतिषीय उपायों को अपनाकर पा सकते हैं कर्ज से मुक्ति

Get Out of Debt Remedies Astrology: ज्योतिष विज्ञान में विशेष ग्रहों और नक्षत्रों के माध्यम से कुछ उपायों का सुझाव दिया जाता है जो कर्ज से छुटकारा पाने में मदद कर सकते हैं.

 

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

कर्ज मुक्ति के उपाय: इन ज्योतिषीय उपायों को अपनाकर पा सकते हैं कर्ज से मुक्ति

Debt Removal Remedies: कोई भी व्यक्ति मजबूरी में ही कर्ज लेता है. जब वह अपने सीमित संसाधनों से अपेक्षित कार्यों को पूरा नहीं कर पाता है तो इस दिशा की ओर आगे बढ़ता है. कर्ज लेने के कुछ समय के बाद ही उसकी ईएमआई यानी मासिक किस्त शुरू हो जाती हैं. कई बार परिस्थितियां इतनी विपरीत हो जाती हैं कि वह मासिक किस्तों का भुगतान भी नहीं कर पाता है और इस कारण वह व्यक्ति तनाव में आ जाता है. जब कभी भी कर्ज का बोझ बहुत अधिक हो जाए और निकलने का कोई रास्ता न दिखे तो कुछ ज्योतिषीय उपायों को अपनाना चाहिए. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Madhu Mantena
प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: दोबारा शादी करने के बाद एक्स वाइफ मसाबा के लिए ये क्या कह गए मधु मेंटाना, 'गदर' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख खान का रिकॉर्ड
Government scheme
ये वेबसाइट है पूरा सरकारी दफ्तर! मिनटों में हो जाएगा आपका हर जरूरी काम
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा